'Anthony Martial will score' - Erik ten Hag insists Man Utd forward can step up after Marcus Rashford suffers injury

Erik ten Hag believes the injury-prone Frenchman can be prolific for Manchester United as long as he stays fit.

Manager urged Martial to remain injury free

French striker scored first goal in two months

Rashford came off with suspected groin injury

WHAT HAPPENED? Erik ten Hag has challenged Anthony Martial to stay fit and step up for Manchester United while Marcus Rashford is injured. Martial struck his first goal in nine weeks to help the Red Devils sink Everton 2-0 on Saturday and he is now under extra pressure to deliver after Rashford limped off the pitch with a suspected groin problem.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I'm not worried he will score. Martial, when fit, will contribute, when he's on the pitch, he makes a difference to the team," Ten Hag said after the 2-0 win over Everton. "See [how Martial performed against] Man City, see Liverpool, he has to keep himself fit, then he is a threat to the opposition and he can be clinical as well."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martial has been limited to only 12 Premier League appearances this season, starting only six times. He has spent almost four months on the sidelines due to a calf injury, a thigh injury, a back problem and an unspecified knock. But despite the repeated disruption, he has scored seven goals in all competitions, including three in the Premier League, making him United's joint-third top scorer.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Ten Hag admitted he was keen to see Martial play alongside Rashford as much as he could and said that was why he kept the England striker on the pitch even when the game was effectively won.

"I had that consideration but in that moment, you want also Anthony Martial, just coming back, you want to bring them back into routines and togetherness. When they are together we have two goalscorers who can finish games and that's what we need in the final stage of the season to be successful," added the manager.

WHAT NEXT? Manchester United host Sevilla in a Europa League quarter-final first leg on Thursday.