Ant-Man loves Wrexham! Paul Rudd spotted mingling with fans at Racecourse Ground in support of friends Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney

WHAT HAPPENED? The Marvel hero was spotted at the Racecourse Ground in support of fellow Hollywood stars and Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney for a potentially promotion-clinching fixture. The Red Dragons cruised past Yeovil on Tuesday leaving them in need of just one more win from their last two matches to secure ascension to League Two for the first time since 2008.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rudd wasn't the only Hollywood celebrity to make guest appearance this week. McElhenney's 'It's Always Sunny in Philidelphia' co-stars Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton and wife Kaitlin Olson were in attendance for the win at home to Yeovil in midweek, as Wrexham's men look to emulate their women's team and regain football league status.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? With Notts County defeating lowly Maidstone United on Saturday, the Red Dragons will need to beat Boreham Wood to ensure promotion isn't left to the last game of the season. Kick-off at the Racecourse Ground is at 6:30pm local time.