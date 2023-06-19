Ansu Fati states Barcelona transfer ‘intention’ amid links to Premier League giants Man Utd & Arsenal

Ansu Fati may have been linked with the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal, but the 20-year-old says his “intention” is to remain at Barcelona.

Forward has endured injury issues

Rediscovered form in 2022-23

Hoping to remain at Camp Nou

WHAT HAPPENED? The highly-rated Spain international, who is a product of the famed La Masia academy system in Catalunya, is among those La Liga champions Barca are reportedly willing to part ways with as they seek to raise funds during the summer transfer window. Injuries have stunted Fati’s progress in recent times, leading to suggestions that he could be lured to England by one of his many Premier League suitors.

WHAT THEY SAID: Fati is, however, tied to a long-term contract at Camp Nou and believes he can fulfil his potential with Barca. He has told Teledeporte when quizzed on his future: “I have a contract with Barca and my intention is to continue improving and growing there. That is my intention. I have a contract and I’m happy. Both in my club and in the national team.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fati’s deal at Barca is due to run until 2027, with a €1 billion (£853m/$1bn) release clause added to those terms when he put pen to paper – with the Blaugrana wary at the time of losing a prized asset that was expected to enjoy a glittering career on their books.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Fati inherited the No.10 shirt at Barcelona following the departure of Lionel Messi in 2021, but he made just 25 appearances in total across the 2020-21 and 2021-22 campaigns before bouncing back with a personal-best return of 10 goals last season – while also savouring UEFA Nations League glory with Spain.