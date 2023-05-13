Angry fan confronts & shoves Eddie Howe in shocking security lapse during Leeds game as stewards scramble to come to Newcastle manager's aid

A fan at Elland Road broke onto the pitch to push Newcastle manager Eddie Howe during Leeds' 2-2 draw with the Magpies.

Leeds in relegation zone

Newcastle still drop points against them

One fan went after Howe

WHAT HAPPENED? In a heated encounter at Elland Road – which saw three penalties awarded and one red card given – things took a turn for the worse towards the end of the game. Indeed, with the scoreline at 2-2, shortly after Junior Firpo picked up his second yellow, an angry supporter confronted NUFC boss Howe, even giving him a shove, before he was belatedly pulled away by stewards.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Whites had taken an early lead but then the atmosphere soured when Patrick Bamford missed a penalty, with Callum Wilson scoring from 12 yards minutes later. The Newcastle man then scored another penalty in the second half before Rasmus Kristensen equalised. The game ended shortly after that red card to Firpo which seemed to send one supporter into a fit of rage.

On the incident, Howe told BT Sport: "It was a real surprise, I was concentrating on the game. It's the last thing you expect to happen."

WHAT NEXT FOR LEEDS? Sam Allardyce and co move ahead of Leicester by a point but remain one point shy of safety despite having played a game more than all the teams around them.