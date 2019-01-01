Andre Ayew’s Swansea City seal late victory at Wigan Athletic

The South Wales club had to leave it late before claiming all three points against the Lactics

Andre Ayew’s made it back-to-back Championship wins for the first time in more than two months after a late 2-1 victory over Athletic at DW Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Ghanaian forward came into this match on the back of being named the club’s vice-captain, and it was the Swans that took an early lead in the 12th minute through Nathan Dyer.

The Lactics responded eight minutes later as Kieffer Moore converted from the penalty spot after Cheyenne Dunkley was fouled by Mike van der Hoorn. Ayew received a yellow card before the spot-kick was taken for arguing with referee Peter Bankes.

FULL-TIME!



And @SwansOfficial score in injury time to go top of the table!



Two games so far and two last-gasp goals!



Bring on the 3pms!

It looked like it was going to be consecutive away draws for the Jack Army until Sam Surridge’s header at the death sealed the deal.

The victory means Swansea recorded back-to-back wins for the first time since August 31. They also remain the only side in the Championship not to lose on the road, now claiming four wins and three draws.

Ayew was on for the entire duration of the game and made 21 accurate passes (65.6%), had 52 touches on the ball, while also winning four of five ground duels and five of nine aerial duels.

Confirmation that @SwansOfficial go top of the #SkyBetChampionship



Will they remain there at the end of the day?

Steve Cooper’s side has gone top of the table with 28 points, but will need results elsewhere to go in their favour if they are to remain there ahead of their next league outing at on November 9.