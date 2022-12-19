Could Carlo Ancelotti leave Real Madrid for Brazil job? Italian coach responds to rumours

Carlo Ancelotti has played down any suggestion that he may be tempted to leave Real Madrid in order to become the next manager of Brazil.

WHAT HAPPENED? The veteran Italian coach is currently taking in a second spell at the Santiago Bernabeu, with a Liga and Champions League double savoured by the Blancos in 2021-22. With his stock as high as ever, the 63-year-old has been mooted as a possible successor to Tite with the Brazil national team – following their quarter-final exit at the 2022 World Cup – but the former AC Milan, Juventus, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain boss insists his intention is to honour his long-term contract in Spain.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ancelotti has told Radio Anch'io Sport: “Coaching Brazil? I don’t know what will happen in the future, I live in the moment. I’m older and I feel good in Madrid, we still have many goals to achieve. There is time to think about the future. I have a contract that ends in 2024 and if Real Madrid don’t get rid of me, I won’t move.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ancelotti has previously stated that he will retire when his current stint in the Spanish capital comes to an end.

WHAT NEXT? With Ancelotti seemingly out of the running, Brazil will have to turn their attention elsewhere. Pep Guardiola, Zinedine Zidane, Abel Ferreira, Fernando Diniz, Renato Gaucho and Thomas Tuchel have also being linked with the vacant post.