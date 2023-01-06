Ancelotti hails World Cup stars Bellingham and Fernandez but insists he's happy with existing Real Madrid midfield

Carlo Ancelotti has praised Jude Bellingham and Enzo Fernandez amid transfer links, but stressed that he's happy with his current crop of midfielders.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Madrid boss acknowledged Bellingham's talents in his pre-Villarreal press conference. Los Blancos have been heavily linked with the English midfielder, and GOAL understands they have made signing him their number one priority this summer. But Ancelotti has some of the best midfield options in the world to choose from, and pointed out that he was happy with his current group, seemingly ruling out a January move for Dortmund's star player.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Bellingham has shown at the World Cup that he is a great midfielder, but so have others," Ancelotti said. "Enzo Fernandez has played very well. Gavi and Pedri as well. Bellingham is one of those very good midfielders, but I’ll stick with the ones we have."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There has already been significant fervour about where Bellingham will play next. The 20-year-old is all-but guaranteed to seek a move this summer, with Liverpool and Real Madrid regarded as the two biggest contenders to secure his signature. Benfica's Fernandez is similarly sought after, and appeared to be on the move to Chelsea, before negotiations fell apart.

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? Los Blancos play Villarreal on Saturday as they look to go top of La Liga - though Barcelona would reclaim top spot with a victory over Atletico Madrid the following day.