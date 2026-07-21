Amid Reports Linking Him to Real Madrid.. A Resounding Scandal Strikes Olise!

France's Bayern Munich star Michael Olise, 24, is facing an unexpected personal crisis following his return from the United States. A German woman of Moroccan descent has revealed the existence of his 20-month-old daughter, sparking a legal dispute over child support and full recognition of the child.

German newspaper "Bild" splashed the testimony of Fatima Zonbrischer, 34, a resident of Düsseldorf, across its front page. She confirmed that a romantic relationship brought her together with the player four years ago when he was playing for the English club Crystal Palace, and that it lasted two years before she discovered her pregnancy two weeks after their separation.

A paternity test, conducted in Munich, proved that Olise is the father of the child, Alia Nour. Zonbrischer accused the player of refusing to see his daughter and pay adequate child support, noting that his lawyers initially offered only 836 euros per month, then raised it to two thousand euros, without her receiving any actual sums for two years.

Zonbrischer said in statements to the newspaper: "It hurts me to see his cruelty towards his child. He does not speak to me directly but sends his lawyers, who advised him not to see the child, and one of them even suggested that I buy second-hand clothes for her."

Olise's legal team denied these accusations. They affirmed that the player offered help from the outset and remains open to reaching an amicable agreement, revealing that Zonbrischer demanded monthly support of 60 thousand euros before the French courts to no avail, while Olise offered to pay an amount exceeding the maximum legally permitted in Germany.

The timing could hardly be worse for the attacking midfielder, who provided the highest number of assists at the 2026 World Cup. His name is being strongly linked in the corridors of Real Madrid, who are seeking to sign him to join his friend Kylian Mbappé in the Spanish capital, making this public revelation a harsh blow to a player known for his preference for privacy.