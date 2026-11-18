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Aston Villa have secured the long-term future of Amadou Onana, with the midfielder putting pen to paper on a fresh contract at Villa Park. The Belgian international has committed to the Midlands club despite currently being sidelined with a significant knee injury.

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Onana commits future to Villa Park

Aston Villa have officially confirmed that Onana has signed a new contract to extend his stay at the club. The former Everton man originally arrived in the West Midlands during the summer of 2024 in a transfer worth approximately £50 million.

His previous terms were not due to expire until 2029, but this latest update ensures he will remain a central figure in Unai Emery’s long-term project.

Overcoming injury setbacks

The contract news comes at a difficult personal time for Onana, who is currently navigating a lengthy spell on the sidelines. The midfielder suffered a devastating anterior cruciate ligament injury while representing Belgium at the World Cup, an issue that has kept him out of action for a significant period of time.

Despite his absence, Villa have demonstrated their absolute faith in his recovery and future importance to the side by offering these improved terms. The club acted decisively during the summer transfer window to cover his absence, bringing in Joao Gomes from Wolves and signing Leon Goretzka on a free transfer.

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Building for the future

Onana is the latest in a growing list of key personnel to pledge their loyalty to the Villa Park outfit in recent months. His signature follows closely on the heels of George Hemmings and Victor Lindelof, both of whom have recently finalised their own contract extensions with the Premier League side.

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Emiliano Buendia is also expected to extend his stay at Villa Park, with the club simultaneously working to finalise a new contract for manager Unai Emery.

Onana's impact at Villa Park

Onana has made 72 appearances for Emery's side, scoring seven goals and helping the club lift the 2025-26 Europa League trophy while competing at the highest level in domestic and European football.

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Aston Villa currently sit 10th in the Premier League table with 13 points. Emery's side will welcome Sunderland on Saturday before travelling to Turkiye on Tuesday to face Galatasaray in the Champions League.