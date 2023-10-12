Amad Diallo teases Man Utd return is close as he prepares to make comeback from knee injury

Amad Diallo has given an update on his injury situation as he nears a return to full fitness for Manchester United.

Amad posts positive injury update

Tells fans 'just a little longer'

Could find himself back in plans

WHAT HAPPENED? The Ivorian international picked up an injury during the Red Devils' pre-season friendly against Arsenal and has not featured in team training since despite continuing gym work with the club's medical team. Amad posted on Instagram, a photo of him after one of these gym sessions in the club's facilities, with the caption: "Just a little longer before returning".

Instagram

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Amad was set for a loan move away from Erik ten Hag's side after not being in the Dutchman's plans for the season. However, due to the injury, the winger ended up staying in Manchester and could very well have a shot at making Ten Hag's squad following the exile of Jadon Sancho and the fitness issues within the squad.

WHAT NEXT? Despite the Ivorian's positive message, it's still not clear when Amad will make his return. Manchester United are back in action after the international break against Sheffield United.