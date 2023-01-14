Almeria vs Atletico Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch and stream Atletico Madrid against Almeria on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

Atletico Madrid are set to take on Almeria in a La Liga encounter on Sunday at the Power Horse Stadium.

Diego Simeone's men will look to bounce back from the defeat to Barcelona in their last outing when they travel to Andalusia. They have a decent away record in this campaign with 16 points from eight matches and would hope to put their best foot forward against Almeria. There are currently in the 6th spot with 27 points from 16 matches and a win will boost their chances of a top four finish.

Meanwhile, Almeria, who gained promotion by winning the Segunda Division last season, have won five, drawn two and lost nine of their 16 league matches and currently stand 14th in the table.

Which TV channel is the game on and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Almeria vs Atletico Madrid: Date & kick-off time

Game: Almeria vs Atletico Madrid Date: January 15, 2022 Kick-off: 3:15pm GMT / 10:15am ET / 8:45pm IST Venue: Power Horse Stadium, Almeria

Where to watch Almeria vs Atletico Madrid on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

In the United States (US), the match can be watched live on ESPN Deportes and live-streamed on ESPN+.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be telecast on Viaplay Sports 2 and it can be streamed via LaLiga TV and Viaplay UK.

In India, the match can be watched on Sports 18, with steaming available on Jio Cinema.

Country TV channel Live stream UK Viaplay Sports 2 Viaplay UK, La Liga TV U.S. ESPN Deportes ESPN+ India Sports 18 SD/ HD Jio Cinema

Almeria team news and squad

Almeria will only miss Ivan Martos due to a knee injury. Apart from him, everyone else is available for selection.

Rubi is likely to set his team up in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Fernando Martinez should stand between the sticks and will be guarded by Alexander Pozo, Chumi, Srdjan Babic, and Sergio Akieme. El Bilal Toure might lead the line and should be supported by Leo Baptistao, Largie Ramazani, and Francisco Portillo.

Almeria possible XI: Martinez; Pozo, Chumi, Babic, Akieme; Melero, Costa; Baptistao, Portillo, Ramazani; Toure

Position Players Goalkeepers Pacheco, Martinez, Fuoli Defenders Kaiky, Ely, Babic, Chumi, Akieme, Centellas, Pozo, Mendes Midfielders Costa, Eguaras, Melero, Robertone, Puigmal, Guedes, De la Hoz, Ramazani, Lazaro, Embarba, Portillo Forwards Baptistao, Toure, Milonanovic, Sousa

Atletico Madrid team news and squad

Atletico will miss Stefan Savic after he was given his marching orders against Barcelona, while Yannick Carrasco is uncertain with a muscle injury. Mario Hermoso has a few niggles and might be replaced by Axel Witsel.

Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann should lead the line with Thomas Lemar in a supporting role.

Atletico predicted XI: Oblak; Reinildo, Witsel, Gimenez; Llorente, De Paul, Barrios, Koke, Lemar; Morata, Griezmann