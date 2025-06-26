Alisha Lehmann makes big call on Juventus future - with WSL return being ruled out for now after Serie A title-winning campaign for Switzerland international

Alisha Lehmann has made a big call on her future at Juventus, with a WSL return being ruled out for now.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The Switzerland international bid farewell to English football in the summer of 2024 having spent time on the books at West Ham, Everton and Aston Villa. A new challenge in Italy was embraced alongside then partner Douglas Luiz.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Lehmann savoured Serie A title success during her debut campaign in Turin, while also lifting a domestic cup, but the 26-year-old forward was not always a guaranteed starter - with many of her appearances in the second half of the season coming from off the bench.

WHAT LEHMANN SAID

Lehmann has told Blick of that role: “I had to deal with several minor injuries between January and May. As a result, I was often unavailable for the game. That was certainly a bit unfortunate.”

She added, with two more medals being added to her collection: “I really enjoyed the season in Turin, despite periods of limited playing time. We have a great team spirit, and the club is absolutely top-notch. I'm very happy at Juventus.”

DID YOU KNOW?

With that in mind, no thought is being given to a move elsewhere. Lehmann feels happy and settled in her current surroundings, going on to say when asked about her plans for the immediate future: “I still have a contract and would like to stay.”

WHAT NEXT?

It may be that Lehmann retraces steps to the WSL at some point, but for now she will continue with her Italian job while also counting down the days to a home European Championship with Switzerland this summer.