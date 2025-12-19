The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations is almost here, set to kick off on 21 December in Morocco, bringing together 24 of Africa’s best national teams for a month of high-stakes football, dramatic goals, and unforgettable moments.

Algeria enters the tournament as one of the continent’s most formidable sides. Known for their tactical discipline and talented roster, the Fennecs have a proud AFCON record and are eager to make a deep run. Fans can expect a team that combines experience with flair, capable of turning any match into a thrilling spectacle.

For supporters wanting to experience the action firsthand, planning is crucial. This guide from GOAL covers everything from match schedules and stadiums to ticket prices and buying tips, making it easy to secure your spot and catch every moment of Algeria’s journey in AFCON 2025.

Which Teams Are Competing in AFCON 2025?

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations will see 24 teams go head-to-head for the ultimate prize in African football, each chasing the dream of being crowned continental champions.

The group stage draw has been confirmed, setting up a series of exciting encounters from day one:

Group A: Morocco, Mali, Zambia, Comoros

Group B: Egypt, South Africa, Angola, Zimbabwe

Group C: Nigeria, Tunisia, Uganda, Tanzania

Group D: Senegal, DR Congo, Benin, Botswana

Group E: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan

Group F: Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Gabon, Mozambique

With powerhouse nations and dark-horse teams mixed in each group, the stage is set for intense rivalries, thrilling goals, and unexpected upsets as teams fight to advance to the knockout rounds.

When is the African Cup of Nations 2025?

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2025) is set to take place in Morocco from 21 December 2025 to 18 January 2026, delivering nearly four weeks of high-intensity football as Africa’s top national teams compete for the continent’s most prestigious prize.

Algeria has been drawn into Group E alongside Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea, and Sudan – a group that promises competitive and thrilling encounters as the Fennecs aim to make a deep run in the tournament.

All of Algeria’s group-stage matches will be held in Rabat, giving fans the chance to witness top-class football in the Moroccan capital. The scheduled group fixtures for Algeria are as follows:

Date Match Location Tickets 24 Dec 2025, 15:00 GMT Algeria vs Sudan Stade Prince Moulay Al Hassan, Rabat Tickets 28 Dec 2025, 17:30 GMT Algeria vs Burkina Faso Stade Prince Moulay Al Hassan, Rabat Tickets 31 Dec 2025, 16:00 GMT Algeria vs Equatorial Guinea Stade Prince Moulay Al Hassan, Rabat Tickets

How to buy Algeria’s AFCON tickets?

Tickets for the 2025 African Cup of Nations are available across multiple price categories to suit all fans. Official prices from CAF start at around 100 MAD (≈ $11 USD) for standard group-stage matches, with higher categories going up to 400 MAD (≈ $43 USD) depending on seating and match importance. Prices rise for the knockout rounds, with quarter-finals around 600 MAD (≈ $65 USD) and semi-finals and the final up to 900 MAD (≈ $97 USD) for top-category seats.

High demand, particularly for popular teams such as Algeria, Morocco, and Nigeria, means tickets can sell out quickly, often within hours of release. Fans looking to secure seats may turn to trusted resale platforms like StubHub, though prices on the secondary market are generally higher than face value due to strong demand.

For those seeking a premium matchday experience, official hospitality packages are available, offering perks such as VIP seating, catering, exclusive lounges, and behind-the-scenes access. To maximize your chances of getting the best seats, it’s recommended to book early through official channels, check resale platforms promptly, and consider hospitality options for high-demand knockout-stage matches.

Where will the AFCON 2025 be played?

The Africa Cup of Nations 2025 (AFCON 2025) will take place across six host cities in Morocco, utilizing nine stadiums that have either been newly built or upgraded to meet international standards. The tournament will feature matches from the group stage all the way through to the final, providing world-class facilities for both players and fans.