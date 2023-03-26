Alexis Mac Allister's father reveals 'clubs are starting to call us' amid Chelsea links

Ritabrata Banerjee
|
Alexis Mac Allister Brighton 2022-23Getty
Brighton & Hove AlbionA. Mac AllisterTransfersChelseaPremier League

Alexis Mac Allister's father has claimed clubs have been getting in touch with his son amid reported interest from Chelsea.

  • Carlos Mac Allister reveals offers for Alexis
  • Chelsea interested in signing the player
  • Signed a new contract with Brighton until 2025

WHAT HAPPENED? Carlos Mac Allister, the father of the Argentine international, suggested that several clubs are showing interest in the midfielder but they will only make a final call on his future after holding a discussion with his current club Brighton and Hove Albion.

🏆 TOP STORY: Nagelsmann's girlfriend blamed after sacking

📣 HAVE YOUR SAY: Have Bayern made the right call?

🚨 MUST READ: Why PSG will pay for Tuchel miss

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to ESPN, Carlos Mac Allister said, "Clubs are starting to call us for Alexis but there are no concrete talks now. We’ll decide together with Brighton, they deserve respect. We will pick the best project, based on the coach too — it’s not about money."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mac Allister has been strongly linked with a move to Chelsea with several other Premier League clubs like Arsenal and Manchester United also interested in his services. The midfielder who has scored nine goals for the club this season, had signed a new deal just before the 2022 World Cup which will keep him at the club until 2025.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Alexis Mac Allister Graham Potter Brighton 2022-23Getty Images

Alexis Mac Allister Enzo Fernandez Julian Alvarez Argentina 2022Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Mac Allister will be next seen in action for Argentina against Curacao in a friendly match on March 27 before taking to the field for his club in the Premier League against Brentford on April 1.

Who is the best No.9 in the world?

63871 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best No.9 in the world?

  • 24%Karim Benzema
  • 33%Erling Haaland
  • 4%Harry Kane
  • 13%Robert Lewandowski
  • 14%Kylian Mbappe
  • 11%Victor Osimhen
63871 Votes

Editors' Picks