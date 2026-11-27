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Inter have been dealt a major defensive setback after confirming Alessandro Bastoni has suffered a left quadriceps strain. Reports in Italy suggest the 27-year-old will spend at least three weeks on the sidelines, throwing his availability for a busy December schedule and a looming cup final into serious doubt.

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Inter hit by Bastoni injury blow

Inter have confirmed that Bastoni has suffered a left quadriceps strain, dealing the club a significant blow ahead of a packed fixture list. The Italy international sustained the problem during the first half of Wednesday's Champions League clash against Stuttgart.

The 27-year-old defender was forced off early in that European tie, prompting immediate concern within the camp. Inter issued an official update on Friday to clarify the extent of the damage. According to several reports in Italy, including Sky Sport Italia, the injury will keep Bastoni out of action for at least three weeks.

Club confirm medical test results

Bastoni underwent medical examinations on Friday morning to determine the severity of the issue he picked up against Stuttgart. Inter subsequently released a brief statement detailing the diagnosis.

"Alessandro Bastoni underwent clinical and diagnostic tests this morning at the Humanitas Institute in Rozzano," the club announced. "The tests revealed a strain to his left quadriceps."

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While Inter did not specify an exact recovery timeline in their official statement, the reported three-week absence leaves the Nerazzurri without one of their key defensive figures during a crucial stretch of the season.

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Gruelling fixture list awaits Inter

Bastoni's absence comes at a demanding time for Inter, who are scheduled to play seven matches across the next three weeks. His spell on the sidelines will span domestic league, cup, and European commitments.

The Nerazzurri face back-to-back home games against Genoa at Giuseppe Meazza. They meet in Serie A on Saturday before squaring off again in the Coppa Italia Round of 16 next Tuesday.

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Inter will also have to navigate a major European test without the 27-year-old. They travel to face Borussia Dortmund away in Champions League Round 6 on Wednesday, December 9.

Race against time for Supercoppa final

With a minimum three-week layoff expected, Bastoni now faces a race to return before the end of the year. Inter's final Serie A fixture of the year takes place on December 18, when they travel to face strugglers Lecce.

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More crucially, the injury leaves the Italy international in doubt for the Supercoppa Italiana Final against Lazio on December 22. Inter will monitor Bastoni's recovery closely over the coming weeks as they look to navigate their congested December calendar without him.