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Barcelona remain open to selling Alejandro Balde in the upcoming January transfer window after the defender fell completely out of favour under Hansi Flick. With Manchester United previously circling, the Spain international must now seriously reconsider his future at Camp Nou following a harsh public assessment from his manager.

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Balde frozen out at Barcelona

Barcelona are fully prepared to part ways with Balde in the upcoming January transfer window, as per The Athletic. The 23-year-old defender has drastically fallen down the pecking order since Flick took charge in Catalonia. Despite remaining open to a summer departure, Barca ultimately kept the full-back on their books.

Manchester United even considered a loan move for the Spain international earlier this year. However, Balde has only managed a measly 124 minutes of action across five substitute appearances this term. Flick has consistently overlooked him, leaving the La Masia graduate with an uncertain future.

Flick issues harsh public reality

The relationship between manager and player has become increasingly strained following recent public comments. Flick did not hold back when assessing the defender's current form and suitability for his system. Speaking last month, Flick brutally explained his tactical decisions. The manager stated: "He did not have the confidence he usually needs to play his game, nor the conviction to play as the team wants, pressing high."

Balde reportedly viewed these comments as a harsh message, especially given his severe lack of match action. While Flick later held private talks to insist he still adds competition, the damage appears significant.

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Tactical struggles at Camp Nou

Barcelona decision-makers harbour growing frustrations over Balde's development in the final third. According to the same report, his crossing and attacking output have notably stagnated, while Flick’s demanding high-pressing system requires elite concentration levels.

The German manager has subsequently favoured alternative options in defence. Joao Cancelo has dominated the left-back minutes since returning, while 19-year-old Xavi Espart also shone before picking up a recent injury. Flick has even deployed midfielder Frenkie de Jong and 20-year-old Brian Farinas ahead of Balde to cover defensive injuries. This represents a dramatic fall from grace for a player who boasts 173 senior Barca appearances.

Crucial January window awaits

Balde originally rejected a summer exit because he felt completely settled in his hometown. He made his desire to stay perfectly clear, aiming to fight for his starting spot under the new regime. However, the defender is now acutely aware of his bleak reality in the current squad. While he has not yet agreed to a departure, winning his place back looks increasingly unlikely.