Albania vs Iceland: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations Legaue enters its final stages this week as Albania welcome Iceland to face them at Arena Kombëtare in a Group B2 encounter.
In what will be the final international window before the Qatar 2022 World Cup, there's plenty at stake for several sides looking for strong form - while for others, it is simply a matter of ensuring they finish on a high note.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.
Albania vs Iceland date & kick-off time
Game:
Albania vs Iceland
Date:
September 27, 2022
Kick-off:
2:45pm ET
Stream:
How to watch Albania vs Iceland on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
N/A
Albania squad & team news
With Russia set to be dropped if they are reinstated to the C tier, Albania's only task now is to end their Nations League campaign on a winning note.
With home advantage, they will hope that they can deliver a satisfying result and pick up some key points to put some gloss on a tough tournament.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Berisha, Strakosha, Kastrati
Defenders
Hysaj, Lenjani, Veseli, Ismajli, Ajeti, Mihaj, Doka, Balliu, Bajrami
Midfielders
Abrashi, Ramadani, Gjasula, Laçi, Bajrami, Asllani, Çokaj, Muçolli
Forwards
Cikalleshi, Uzuni, Broja, Seferi, Toçi
Iceland squad and team news
Having lost a game due to Russia's expulsion - and having seen Israel earn a surprise top spot in their absence - it has been an underwhelming Nations League campaign for Iceland after recent history.
They are undefeated, of course, but with no wins to their name too, they will hope to see out the competition with victory for the first time after three draws.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Rúnarsson, Gunnarsson, Ólafsson
Defenders
Gunnlaugsson, Ólafsson, Pálsson, Hermannsson, Grétarsson, Gunnarsson, Magnússon
Midfielders
Jóhannesson, Thorsteinsson, Bjarnason, Sigurðsson, Thrándarson, Thórðarson, Anderson, Ellertsson, Helgason, Haraldsson
Forwards
Guðjohnsen, Finnbogason, Guðjohnsen