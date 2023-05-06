'Alan Shearer needs to be concerned' - Roy Hodgson warns Premier League icon that Harry Kane is coming for his prized goalscoring record

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson warned Alan Shearer that his Premier League goalscoring record may be chased down by Tottenham star Harry Kane.

Kane goal the difference in 1-0 win over Palace

Takes him to 209 PL goals after 317 games

Hodgson backs Spurs man to beat Shearer

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spurs skipper was on target for his 25th league goal season, which was enough to down Hodgson's Palace and hand interim boss Ryan Mason his first win in charge. More significantly for Kane, Saturday's strike was his 209th in the Premier League, meaning he overtakes the record of Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney in 174 fewer games and is now second in the charts behind Shearer, who has 260 goals to his name.

WHAT THEY SAID: Hodgson, who came out of retirement to take over at Palace and has successfully lead them to safety, has been around to experience both players in their respective eras. After yet another impressive performance from Kane on Saturday, the veteran manager told BBC: "He [Kane] always scored in my four years previously at Palace. A real talent of a goal from a transitional situation. The way he got the ball and volleyed it into that space. We know how good he is in the air and he showed it again. His moment of brilliance won the game.

"He's a fine player. What he has done for this club has been enormous. Since he made his debut for England when we were with the England team he has gone from strength to strength. He is still a young man and I'm pretty certain Alan [Shearer] needs to be concerned because Harry will be breathing down his neck."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Indeed, at 29 years old and having started all 35 of Tottenham's league matches this season - being substituted just once in that time - there seems significant scope for Kane to bear down on Shearer's record in the near future.

But despite an impressive individual record, Spurs have once again flattered to deceive as a collective this campaign, leaving Kane repeatedly linked with a move away from north London. Clubs like Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have circled in the past, although a move abroad would scupper Kane's chances of successfully beating Shearer to top spot. In the Premier League, Manchester United have been the most heavily linked, although it has also been suggested that the forward may run his Spurs contract down until 2024.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty/GOAL

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? If he avoids serious injury and stays in England, Kane should make light work of Shearer's 260-goal target. He will aim to add to this season's tally of 25 league goals when Spurs are next in action away at Aston Villa on May 13.