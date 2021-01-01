Alaba confirms he will leave Bayern Munich amid Real Madrid and Premier League links

The Austria international will call time on his 13-year career at Allianz Arena when his contract expires at the end of June

David Alaba has confirmed that he will leave Bayern Munich this summer.

Alaba will walk away from Allianz Arena upon the expiration of his current contract on June 30, bringing to an end his 13-year stay in Bavaria.

The 28-year-old was offered the chance to extend his stay at Bayern, but has instead opted to seek a new challenge away from Germany.

What was said?

Alaba told reporters on Tuesday: "It was not an easy decision. I have been here for 13 years and the association is really close to my heart. I am very grateful to the association for many things.

"I took my time because it's not an easy decision to make overnight. I decided to do something new - a new challenge. I haven't made the decision yet (on my new club), that remains to be seen.

"It's no secret that my management is in contact with several clubs. But a lot is being read into it and I want to concentrate fully on my task here.

"Money has not been a factor in my decision."

Who has been linked with Alaba?

A number of top clubs across Europe have been credited with an interest in Alaba in recent months, including Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool.

The likes of Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus have also been tipped to make a move for the Austrian, but Real Madrid has been mooted as his most likely next destination.

It has been reported that Alaba has already reached an agreement to join the Blancos on a free transfer at the end of the current campaign, but his father refused to be drawn on speculation when quizzed on his son's future last month.

Speaking at his press conference, Alaba said, when asked about his command of Spanish: "My Spanish is not good, but good enough for the pitch."

What legacy will Alaba leave behind at Bayern?

Alaba has played a central role during one of the most successful periods in Bayern's history, helping the club win a total of 24 major trophies under six different managers.

The Austria international already has nine Bundesliga titles and two Champions League crowns on his CV, and he will likely add to his impressive haul before he moves onto pastures new later in the year.

Article continues below

In addition to being five points clear at the top of the German top-flight standings, Bayern are also on course to defend their European crown, with the first leg of their last-16 tie against Lazio set to take place on February 23.

Alaba has racked up 415 appearances for the club across all competitions to date, providing 33 goals and 50 assists along the way.

Further reading