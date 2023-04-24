WATCH: Have that, CR7! Al-Wehda striker Jean-David Beauguel scores INSANE bicycle kick against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr fell behind to an outrageous goal in their King Cup of Champions semi-final on Monday.

Ronaldo aiming for cup glory

Al-Nassr go behind in semi-final

Beauguel opens scoring in style

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo has scored some spectacular goals in his phenomenal career but was well and truly upstaged by Al-Wehda striker Jean-David Beauguel on Monday. Beauguel opened the scoring for his side against Nassr with a spectacular bicycle kick in the first half of their semi-final.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Portuguese superstar is eyeing his first trophy with Al-Nassr following his move from Manchester United and will be hoping to make it through to the final. Al-Nassr's hopes of winning the league have taken a blow recently with the team three points behind leaders Al-Ittihad, having played one game more.

WHAT NEXT? Al-Nassr are back in Saudi Pro League action on Friday against Al-Raed.