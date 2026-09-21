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AFC Champions League Elite
team-logoAl-Shamal
team-logoAl Hilal
Book Al-Shamal vs Al Hilal Tickets
Nihal Abo Zaid
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How to get Al-Shamal vs Al Hilal tickets: AFC Champions League Elite prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Tickets
AFC Champions League Elite
Al-Shamal
Al Hilal

Al-Shamal take on Al Hilal in the AFC Champions League Elite. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

The AFC Champions League Elite features a captivating West Asian fixture as Qatari contenders Al Shamal host Saudi giants Al Hilal. Both clubs bring high ambition and world-class squad depth to this group stage match, setting the stage for a compelling contest.

Al Hilal enter as one of the most successful football institutions in Asian history, while Al Shamal aim to make a powerful statement against top-tier opposition on home turf. Demand for seats is high across the region.

GOAL provides all the key details you need to secure your spot in the stands and experience this continental showdown live.

Al Shamal vs al Hilal TicketsBuy now

When is Al-Shamal vs Al Hilal AFC Champions League Elite kick-off?

Where to buy AL SHAMAL vs AL HILAL tickets?

Official match tickets are made available directly through primary ticketing platforms and host club sales portals. Fans can register and purchase general admission passes directly from primary providers as soon as allocations open.

If listings on the official site are sold out, GrintaHub is your way to go. The secondary marketplace provides options for supporters eager to secure their seats after primary tickets sell out.

Al Shamal vs al Hilal TicketsBuy now

How much are AL SHAMAL vs AL HILAL tickets?

Standard entry tickets on official primary channels start at SAR 30 for general admission seating, while prime locations closer to the pitch carry higher price points.

On secondary market platforms like GrintaHub, ticket prices typically start from around SAR 100 depending on seat category and real-time matchday demand.

Al Shamal vs al Hilal TicketsBuy now

Al-Shamal vs Al Hilal AFC Champions League Elite: Everything you need to know

Al-Shamal vs Al Hilal Form

ALS

ALS - Form

ALA
D2-2
ALG
W1-3
SHA
W4-2
ALW
D1-1
ITT
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
5/5
HIL

HIL - Form

AHL
W3-0
ALS
W0-2
NEO
L0-2
ALT
W0-6
ALG
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Al-Shamal vs Al Hilal: Recent Head-to-Head Record



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