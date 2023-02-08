Al-Nassr players knew Cristiano Ronaldo had to be captain to avoid 'strange' situation, says team-mate Masharipov

Dan Bernstein
Al-Nassr players were neither surprised nor upset by Cristiano Ronaldo taking the captaincy at the club, said midfielder Jaloliddin Masharipov.

  • Ronaldo took armband from Abdullah Madu
  • Global fanfare over his arrival
  • But team accepts situation

WHAT HAPPENED? Masharipov said it would be "strange" for any Al-Nassr players to captain Ronaldo, suggesting the Portuguese star's stature made him an automatic leader.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It'd be a little strange if the rest of the players are captaining Ronaldo," said the midfielder to Sports.ru. "We expected it. Our former captain willingly handed over the armband [to Cristiano Ronaldo] without any problems. I think this is the best solution. It cannot be otherwise."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Masharipov had to sacrifice his No.7 shirt for Ronaldo, but he didn't hesitate to do so. He explained: "Before Cristiano’s arrival, many people asked me, ‘Will you give him the No. 7?’ How can you not give it? He is Cristiano Ronaldo! Such players should always be respected! After giving my number, many people assumed that I would leave the team. I gave my number without any problem."

WHAT NEXT FOR AL-NASSR? Ronaldo and co. meet Al-Wehda on Thursday in the Saudi Pro League.

