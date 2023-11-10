Al-Ittihad eyeing deal to appoint Paolo Maldini as director, days after sacking Nuno Espirito Santo following a row with Karim Benzema

Al-Ittihad are reportedly eyeing a deal to appoint Paolo Maldini as their new sporting director.

Al-Ittihad eye Milan legend

Saudi side seek coach after Nuno firing

Club languishing 11 points off Pro League lead

WHAT HAPPENED? Fabrizio Romano reports that the Jeddah-based outfit are looking to the legendary Italian defender to take over their sporting operations. The club finds itself in a state of flux after the sacking of manager Nuno Espirito Santo after an apparent row with Karim Benzema and have fallen 11 points behind leaders Al-Hilal after just 13 games.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Maldini was dismissed as Milan technical director during the summer after the Rossoneri rearranged their management structure. If Al-Ittihad do manage to lure him to the Middle East it will be Maldini's first involvement with a club other than Milan. The five-time European Cup winner would be entrusted in building a structure that will get the maximum out of a squad of players that includes Benzema, N'Golo Kante and Fabinho.

WHAT NEXT FOR AL-ITTIHAD? After a 4-2 over Abha on Friday, Al-Ittihad take a break for the November internationals before returning to face Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq on November 24.