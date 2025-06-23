Agent Cole Palmer! Liam Delap explains decision to choose £30m Chelsea transfer as striker reveals ex-Man City team-mate's role

Liam Delap has explained the role that Cole Palmer played in his decision to join Chelsea in a £30 million ($40m) transfer.

WHAT HAPPENED?

After impressing for an Ipswich side that suffered relegation out of the Premier League in 2024-25, Delap quickly became a man in demand once the window swung open. He was linked with a number of ambitious outfits in the English top flight.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Ultimately, the 22-year-old forward opted to head for Stamford Bridge. He has already made his bow for the Blues at the Club World Cup and has been reunited with former Manchester City team-mate Palmer.

Article continues below

Getty Images

WHAT DELAP SAID?

Delap told The Athletic when asked about pre-transfer talks with England international Palmer: “I don’t like too much information. Ultimately, it was my decision, so I kind of just wanted my head to be clear. I spoke to him a little bit, asked him what I needed to ask him. He told me what I needed to know.”

DID YOU KNOW?

Delap has also linked up with Enzo Maresca, a coach who he knows well from his time in Manchester City’s academy ranks. He added on taking on a new challenge alongside some familiar faces and how he came to settle on Chelsea after attracting so much attention: “It was a nice position to be in, but also there are a lot of decisions you have to make. You never know if it is going to be the right decision. You’ve just got to go with your gut and hopefully it works out.

“There are so many factors that go into it. I’ve got a good relationship with the manager. I know how he plays. I’ve played in this system before. I know a lot of the players here and the project of the club, how they see the future. That’s what excited me.”

Getty Images Sport

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA?

Delap was forced to miss the European Under-21 Championship with England after signing for Chelsea. He is chasing down a global title instead, with Maresca’s side set to be back in Club World Cup action on Tuesday when facing ES Tunis.