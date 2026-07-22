Guillermo Ochoa has called time on a 22-year career. The legendary Mexico goalkeeper has officially announced his retirement from professional football.

Having turned 41 last week, Ochoa had said before the 2026 World Cup that it would be his final tournament. Speculation swirled over whether he would sign for a new club to extend his playing days. He has now put an end to those rumours.

Ochoa wrote on his social media accounts: "I gave my very best, and I left everything on the pitch for my clubs and the national team, and today I announce my retirement".

He added: "To be a goalkeeper means knowing that you might wait 90 minutes for a single moment when everything depends on you. And when that moment comes, there is no room for hesitation".

"I never imagined how far a dream could take me," he continued. "Today, I can only look back with pride and say: thank you".

He signed off: "I carry with me the love of millions and the peace of mind that comes with knowing I gave everything for Mexico".

Six World Cups. Only Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi can match that tally with their national teams. Ochoa was Mexico's first choice in three of them: Brazil 2014, Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022.

He played backup to Raúl Rangel at the last tournament, yet coach Javier Aguirre brought Ochoa on for the final 13 minutes against the Czech Republic in Mexico's last group-stage match. His teammates greeted him with a warm ovation.

The honours piled up at club level too. Ochoa won the league title with América during the Clausura tournament in 2005 and lifted the Belgian Cup with Standard Liège. Internationally, he led Mexico to six CONCACAF Gold Cup titles and claimed bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.















