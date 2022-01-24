Afcon 2021: Nigeria ‘were taught a life lesson’ against Tunisia – Okocha

Jay-Jay Okocha believes Nigeria did deserve to beat Tunisia in their 1-0 Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 defeat on Sunday.

The Super Eagles, who had been tipped as among the favourites to go all the way and win the 33rd edition in Cameroon after their display in the group stage, were stunned after Youssef Msakni scored the decisive goal for the North Africans shortly after halftime.

Their possible comeback in the game was made even more difficult after Alex Iwobi was sent off just seven minutes after coming on.



The defeat ended the Super Eagles' run in the competition and immediately after the game, interim coach Augustine Eguavoen stepped down from his role.

The 48-year-old Okocha, who managed 73 appearances and scored 14 goals for Nigeria, believes the Super Eagles were beaten fairly because the Carthage Eagles came with a game plan which they executed with aplomb.

“It’s a disappointing night for us, but we have to say congratulations to Tunisia. Well-deserved victory. I think they outsmarted us tonight tactically,” Okocha said on SuperSport as quoted by Completesports.

“They came with a good game plan and they executed it. And you know, it’s a lesson to every football lover. Football is always the winner…a game has to be played first.

“We didn’t do enough to win this match and we were taught a life lesson today. So, we just have to pick ourselves up, find positives and build from there.”

Meanwhile, former Nigeria international Chukwu Ndukwe has blamed the team’s exit on overconfidence.

“The Tunisians prepared very well for the Eagles and when they saw that they can score they took the opportunity. And one thing about the North Africans, once they score you first, is always difficult to get back into the game,” Ndukwe told the same portal.

“They counter-attacked well and throughout the match, the Eagles did not get any shot on target and I think they played with too much confidence thinking after they beat Egypt they can do the same against Tunisia.”

Nigeria made it to the Round of 16 after winning all their matches in the group stage, the only team to do so in Cameroon – beating Egypt 1-0 in the opener and then they thrashed Sudan 3-1 before downing Guinea-Bissau 2-0.