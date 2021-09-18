AFC Women's Asian Cup: List of winners (1975-2018)

Let us take a look at the complete list of winners of the AFC Women's Asian Cup since its inception...

The AFC Women's Asian Cup is a quadrennial competition that was established in the year 1975. It is the marquee women's football competition in the AFC region which also acts as a qualifying tournament for the FIFA Women's World Cup.

The 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup will be the 20th edition of the tournament and it will be hosted in India. The Indian women's team have already qualified for the competition by courtesy of being the host nation. It is slated to take place between January 20 and February 6.

The Indian team have already started preparing for the competition under new head coach Thomas Dennerby in Jharkhand. The last time India eves qualified for the tournament was back in 2003 and their best performances came in 1979 and 1983 when they stood second.

In the upcoming edition of the competition, 12 teams will participate with Japan being the defending champions.

Who were the previous winners? Check out the table below.

AFC WOMEN'S ASIAN CUP WINNER'S LIST