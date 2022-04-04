Would you wear these in Sunday League? Adidas unveils limited edition Predator boots emblazoned with Swarovski crystal design
As ever, Adidas have been brave and bold in their work, as they launch new limited edition Predator boots, adorned with Swarovski’s famous crystal detail.
The Adidas x Swarovski Predator Edge Crystal boots have a unique design, combining an abstract look which resembles camouflage embroidered with shiny crystal stripes and a metallic style sole plate.
Borussia Dortmund midfielder, Jude Bellingham, was the player chosen to debut the limited edition football boots, wearing them for the first time in a league game against rivals RB Leipzig in April.
How much do the Predator Edge Crystal boots cost?
Country
Predator Edge Crystal
Predator Edge Crystal +
UK
£280
£300
U.S.
$330
$350
The limited edition football boots come in two forms: the standard version, which cost £280 in the UK, and the crystal version, which come at a price of £300.
In the U.S., the standard version of the boots will set you back $330 and the 'plus' version cost $350.
Both of sets of boots can be purchased directly on the Adidas website.
