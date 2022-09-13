adidas release 2022 World Cup retro goalkeeper collection

Loved the retro kits of the '90s?

With the 2022 World Cup inching closer, some of the biggest brands are gearing up with new kit releases in preparation for it. adidas have thrown it back to the '90s with an Icon goalkeeper kit collection, which includes some bold and wavey designs for Argentina, Germany, Spain, Belgium and Mexico.

adidas

No pattern or design was too extravagant in the '90s and we're starting to see that same appetite slowly seep back into football kit culture today. In the build-up to the World Cup, adidas pays tribute to some of these iconic loud jerseys. Here's how you can get your hands on them before the tournament kicks off on November, 20.

adidas Icon Goalkeeper jerseys price & how to buy

We independently choose all products featured on our site. We may earn a commission when you purchase something through the links provided.

The adidas Icon Goalkeeper jerseys were launched on 12 September and are available to pre-order from adidas and Pro: Direct Soccer. Here's a look at all the items available:

Argentina Icon Goalkeeper shirt

adidas

Argentina fell short against Germany in the 1990 World Cup final. But, the South American side's goalkeeper, Sergio Goycochea's purple and black jersey is an iconic shirt and adidas' retro Icon kit comes inspired by the triangular design that is at the heart of it.

Germany Icon Goalkeeper shirt

adidas

A look at the other end of the goalpost and Germany's keeper Bodo Illgner wore a striking purple and white kit when the national side were crowned World Cup champions for the third time against Argentina. The design features bold stripes and lines, with the adidas Three Stripes adorned in bright bubblegum pink.

Get it from adidas for £90.00

Mexico Icon Goalkeeper shirt

adidas

If there's anyone that is synonymous with bold and luminous kits, it's Jorge Campos during the '90s. The shirt intertwines bright shades of pink, yellow and lime green, all colours which Campos donned in a menagerie of designs over the years.

Spain Icon Goalkeeper shirt

adidas

The Spanish kit is inspired by the adidas goalkeeping template from the '90s which uses a jagged design across one half of the shirt. Liverpool fans may be familiar with the design as it was used by adidas during the 1995-96 season.

Belgium Icon Goalkeeper Shirt

adidas

Although the Belgium Icon shirt is not inspired by a retro kit, it's a continuation of the national side's collaboration with the Belgian electric dance festival Tomorrowland.

Get it from adidas for £90.00