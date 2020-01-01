Adekanye scores first Lazio goal in SPAL demolition

The 20-year-old needed just nine minutes to find the net after coming in as a replacement for Felipe Caicedo in Sunday's Serie A clash

It took until his third match with the club, but Bobby Adekanye’s first goal for was worth the wait in Sunday’s 5-1 defeat of .

Leading the White and Blues 4-0 at half-time, the Nigerian who was brought on as a replacement for Felipe Caicedo, needed just nine minutes to get his maiden goal in the Italian top-flight.

Adekanye tucked the ball into an empty net after getting a pass from Manuel Lazzari inside the opponent’s penalty area.

Simone Missiroli pulled a goal back for SPAL but that could not launch a come-back for the helpless visitors.

The 20-year-old, who brought in from in 2015, failed to agree to a new contract at Anfield and decided to head to Serie A in July 2019.

The -born Dutch youth international reportedly signed a four-year contract with Lazio having been given assurances over his participation in Simone Inzaghi's first team.

Following this win, the Eagles are now third in the Italian elite division log with 49 points after 21 games. They continue their league diadem chase against visiting Hellas Verona on Wednesday.