'Godbye Zlatan Ibrahimovic!' - AC Milan confirm striker will leave club at end of season and plan thank you ceremony for 'wonderful years' together

AC Milan have confirmed that legendary striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will leave the club this summer, with a farewell ceremony planned.

Ibrahimovic's contract expires this summer

Milan to allow Swede to leave

Will say goodbye after Hellas Verona clash

WHAT HAPPENED? Milan have confirmed Ibrahimovic will depart the club once his contract expires, having struggled for minutes this season. He has played just four times in Serie A, scoring once, as he has battled numerous injuries this term, including a knee issue that required surgery.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ibrahimovic has confirmed that he wants to continue playing at the highest level and will aim to join a new club this summer, with Milan ready to say goodbye. The iconic striker played for Milan between 2010 and 2012, winning Serie A in his first spell, and returned in 2020, again winning the league title; he has scored 93 goals for the club in total, in 163 games.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Milan have confirmed plans to honour Ibrahimovic after their final Serie A game against Hellas Verona, with pictures already leaking showing the words 'Godbye', a play on words that will no doubt stroke the star's ego.

A statement said: "Tomorrow evening, at the end of the last league match scheduled for 9 pm at San Siro, AC Milan will bid farewell to Zlatan Ibrahimovic with a short ceremony that will involve the entire public. AC Milan thus intends to thank Zlatan for these wonderful years lived together."

WHAT NEXT FOR IBRAHIMOVIC? Ibrahimovic will go in search of a new club this summer amid links with fellow Serie A club Monza.