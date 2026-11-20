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AC Milan defender Strahinja Pavlovic has raised eyebrows with a startling assessment of his former manager Sergio Conceicao, comparing the coach's strict disciplinary measures to those of a dictator. While the Serbian international admitted to liking the tactician personally, he revealed a series of intense rules that governed the daily lives of his players.

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Shocking claims over Conceicao’s regime

Pavlovic has offered a startling insight into life under Conceicao at Milan, describing the manager’s approach as extreme. The Serbian defender did not hold back when discussing the strict disciplinary code enforced by the Portuguese tactician, which included specific dietary bans and a rigid dress code during training sessions. Pavlovic revealed that the squad was subjected to intense scrutiny, with the manager even monitoring their activities away from the football pitch.

"Conceicao banned Nutella and since then we haven't been allowed it. He's a good guy, I like him, but he had harsh methods, 'Hitler-like'. We go away for a match and we separate at the hotel. The players stay amongst themselves, everyone else stays out. Shin pads are compulsory in training, whether it's sub-zero temperatures or 35 degrees, they have to be there," the defender told the Serbian podcast SS Calcio, as quoted by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The 25-year-old further explained how the manager used a network of informants to keep tabs on his players' social lives. "Three days before a match, some players went to a concert until 11pm. He had assistants, or spies, who reported back to him, and he made such a circus of it that in the next match none of those five or six players were allowed to step onto the pitch," Pavlovic explained.

Power plays and tactical growth

Beyond the surveillance and dietary restrictions, Pavlovic recounted an incident from Conceicao's early days at the San Siro that set the tone for his leadership. The defender suggested that the manager purposefully kept the entire club hierarchy waiting to assert his authority over the squad. It was a calculated move designed to ensure that every individual at the club understood exactly who was in charge of the first-team affairs from the very beginning of his tenure.

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"At his first meeting as Milan manager he was forty minutes late. All the players and the management were waiting for him. He was in his office. He wanted to make everyone understand who was in charge. He did it on purpose," the centre-back added.

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The Allegri effect on Pavlovic

The former RB Salzburg man was quick to contrast his experience with the tactical education provided by Massimiliano Allegri. While Pavlovic arrived in Italy with physical attributes like pace and strength, he admitted that the finer points of defending were something he had to learn on the job. He credited the current Napoli boss with bridging the gap between his raw talent and the sophisticated tactical requirements of the Italian top flight, which local players learn from a young age.

"It's under his guidance that I've made the most progress since I arrived in Italy. As a defender I have good pace, strength and the ability to play out from the back. I'm also capable of pushing forward and scoring, but the tactical aspect has always been a weakness of mine. I only learnt the basics when I broke into the first team at Partizan. The way the Italians see football, I was a bit behind, given that their players start learning certain concepts from a very young age."

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Facing Serie A's elite strikers

Discussing the challenges of playing in one of the world's most defensive leagues, Pavlovic named the forwards who have caused him the most trouble. He highlighted the physical battle of facing Romelu Lukaku and the multifaceted threat posed by Inter stars Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez. The Serbian noted that the margin for error against such elite finishers is non-existent, requiring total concentration throughout the ninety minutes of play in the derby and beyond.

"Physically, the toughest test was without doubt against Romelu Lukaku. But also Marcus Thuram: he's strong, fast and very good with the ball at his feet. With Lautaro, on the other hand, you have to be very careful inside the penalty area: if you don't stick tight to him, he scores. You can't give him any room," he noted.