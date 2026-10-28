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AC Milan suffered a harrowing second-half capitulation at the San Siro, surrendering a half-time lead to lose 4-2 against an inspired Bologna. Despite a quick-fire double from Alphadjo Cissé, a Samuel Mbangula hat-trick and a costly Davide Bartesaghi own goal condemned Ruben Amorim’s side to defeat, their first in Serie A this season.

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It was a tale of two halves at the San Siro. Milan fell behind to an early Mbangula goal in the eighth minute but responded with an assertive spell of pressure. Cissé was the protagonist, striking in the 14th and 27th minutes, twice in the space of thirteen minutes, to overturn the deficit and send the Rossoneri into the interval with a well-deserved 2-1 lead.

The second half was a different story. Bartesaghi inadvertently turned a free-kick into his own net in the 61st minute, and Mbangula headed Bologna in front a minute later. Milan had barely had time to regroup when the match turned. Mbangula completed his hat-trick in the 86th minute on the counter-attack as Milan pushed forward, leaving the home supporters in stunned silence. A night that began with promise ended in a tactical and emotional vacuum for the Milanese giants.

Goalkeeper & Defence

M. Maignan – 5/10

The goalkeeper endured a frustrating evening, left exposed by a backline that came apart after the break. He could do little about the precision of Mbangula’s finishes or the misfortune of the own goal, but four goals conceded at home is a stain on any goalkeeper’s record.

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K. De Winter – 4/10

A testing night for the young defender, who struggled to hold the defensive line as Bologna’s attacks intensified in the second half. He was part of a unit that looked increasingly disjointed as the pressure mounted.

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S. Pavlovic – 4/10

Usually a pillar of strength, Pavlovic looked uncharacteristically hesitant during the second-half collapse. He was unable to organise the chaotic scenes that led to Bologna’s third and fourth goals, and his physical presence was negated by the speed of the Rossoblu transitions.

F. Tomori – 6/10

Tomori provided the assist for Cissé’s second goal in the 27th minute, showing great awareness to set up the lead. He was substituted at half-time, and the defensive organisation looked noticeably shakier without him in the second period.

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P. Estupiñán – 5/10

He offered some width in the first half but was largely pinned back on a flank where Bologna’s Zortea caused problems. He was withdrawn in the 58th minute as Amorim sought to change the dynamic, having failed to significantly influence the game at either end of the pitch.

Midfield

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O. Hutchinson – 5/10

Operating in an advanced role, Hutchinson showed flashes of quality, notably winning the ball off Theate to set up Cissé’s equaliser in the 14th minute. He could not add to that contribution when Milan were on top, and he was substituted in the 58th minute, shortly before the collapse.

Y. Musah – 6/10

A high-energy first-half performance helped Milan control the game. However, he struggled to contain Bologna’s runners as the match became stretched. He worked hard but was eventually overrun by a side that moved the ball with greater verticality.

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A. Jashari – 5/10

He kept the ball moving with simple passes but lacked the progressive vision to unlock Bologna once they were ahead. He was unable to provide the defensive screen needed to protect the back four during the decisive spell in which the game was lost.

D. Bartesaghi – 3/10

A night to forget for the youngster. After a steady start, his match turned into a nightmare in the 61st minute when he deflected a free-kick into his own net to make it 2-2. The psychological blow seemed terminal for the team, and he was hauled off two minutes later as the manager looked to stem the bleeding.

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Attack

A. Cissé – 8/10

The solitary bright spark for the Rossoneri. Cissé scored in the 14th minute to equalise and again in the 27th to give Milan the lead, finishing coolly both times. He was efficient and dangerous, but his efforts were ultimately rendered moot by the frailties behind him.

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G. Ramos – 5/10

A quiet evening for the Portuguese international, who found himself isolated for long periods. Service into Ramos was too often cut out, and he was replaced in the 87th minute having made minimal impact on the goal threat.

Substitutes & Manager

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L. Modric – 5/10

Introduced at half-time for Tomori, a move that shifted the team’s tactical balance. While his passing remained crisp, he could not provide the defensive stability that the departing Tomori had offered, and the team looked more vulnerable with him on the pitch.

S. Diawara – 5/10

He came on in the 58th minute to add steel but was caught up in the whirlwind of Bologna’s comeback, and was beaten by Mbangula for the third goal. He failed to exert control over the tempo of the game.

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C. Pulisic – 5/10

Brought on in the 58th minute to provide a spark, but he found himself chasing shadows as Bologna took charge of the scoreboard shortly after his entry.

F. Camarda – 5/10

The youngster entered in the 63rd minute, just after Bologna took the lead. He put himself about and went close with a late header in the 83rd minute, but had few other sights of goal as Milan’s service dried up.

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C. Comotto – N/A

A late introduction in the 87th minute when the game was already lost.

R. Amorim – 4/10

The manager will face scrutiny for his half-time decision to withdraw Tomori, which appeared to destabilise the defensive structure. While the first half saw Milan dominate for long spells, the second half was a tactical collapse that he failed to rectify with his substitutions.