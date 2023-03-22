Aaron Ramsdale admits his dad still 'threatens to text' Mikel Arteta over key Arsenal instruction

Arsenal No.1 Aaron Ramsdale has revealed his dad "absolutely hates" watching him play out from the back and often "threatens to text" Mikel Arteta.

WHAT HAPPENED? Ramsdale has made the No. 1 shirt his own at Arsenal, particularly because of manager Mikel Arteta's desire to have a ball-playing goalkeeper. However, the England international admits it's a tactic that his father hates to watch and has even threatened to speak to the Spaniard about.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He still hates it, absolutely hates it. Still threatens to text Mikel," he told ESPN. "The only problem is if I push it too far saying 'go on then, you won't do it,' he actually will because he's got his number! I've got to play that one really carefully."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Ramsdale also said that playing out from the back is something he's had to work on.

"It wasn't something that naturally came to me. I was released from Bolton for my height and not being able to kick the ball. So it's not something I've always had and a huge credit to Sheffield United and coaches at youth age with England when I first got into the system," he added. "They just mentioned training with the outfielders or to sharpen up a little bit more than what you would do at the football club. I used to go and help coach the younger goalkeepers on Tuesday and Thursday nights for a little bit more money when I was a youth-team player and I'd also join in with the U16s in possession stuff and play as an outfielder. That just got me a little bit more comfortable on the ball and being able to play off both feet. It is something which has always been developing."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arteta has Arsenal on course to win the Premier League this season. The Gunners are eight points clear of defending champions Manchester City, although Pep Guardiola's side do have a game in hand, and have conceded just 26 goals in 28 top-flight outings.

DID YOU KNOW? Arsenal earned their 22nd Premier League victory of the season against Crystal Palace, as many as they managed in the whole of last term and the Gunners’ most-ever wins in their first 28 matches of a league campaign.

WHAT NEXT FOR RAMSDALE? The goalkeeper is currently with the England squad preparing for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine.