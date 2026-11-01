'The performance was spot on!' – Aaron Danks reacts to fresh Bayern injury nightmare

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Bayern Munich assistant coach Aaron Danks praised his team's execution and control despite suffering three fresh injury setbacks during their 2-2 draw with Borussia Dortmund. Ismael Saibari, Serge Gnabry, and Michael Olise were all forced off during a punishing Klassiker encounter.

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Danks manages squad through chaotic Klassiker

Interim head coach Aaron Danks took charge of Bayern Munich once again in the absence of Vincent Kompany for Saturday's top-of-the-table Klassiker against Borussia Dortmund. The match ended in a dramatic 2-2 draw following Fabio Silva's 90th-minute equalizer.

The fixture took a heavy physical toll on Bayern's depleted squad at the Allianz Arena.

Danks was forced into multiple tactical re-adjustments due to mid-match fitness setbacks.

Triple injury blow hits Bavarian rotation

Bayern's existing injury list grew significantly as Ismael Saibari and Serge Gnabry were both forced off during the first half. Saibari suffered an injury while following up his saved shot, with Gnabry limping off minutes later.

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To compound matters, winger Michael Olise was also substituted late in the match after picking up a knock.

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Nathaniel Brown and Josip Stanisic were thrust into action early to steady the framework.

Danks remains proud of tactical execution

Despite the chaotic circumstances,Danks praised the team's tactical discipline and overall game control. "It’s mixed feeling. We’re very pleased with our performance, especially in the second half. We had good control of the game," Danks noted.

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"Dortmund have a good defensive balance, but I think we found lots of ways today to create chances."

"Obviously we’re disappointed in the end that we didn’t win, but I can tell the players that the performance was spot on. We did a lot right," the Englishman affirmed.

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Depleted Bayern prepare for European test

Full-back Nathaniel Brown echoed Danks' sentiment, admitting the early substitutions made the first half difficult to navigate.

Bayern maintain their lead at the top of the Bundesliga table ahead of Dortmund on goal difference.

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The Bavarians now turn their attention to Tuesday's Champions League away clash against Atletico Madrid.