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Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

A stunning comeback saves Flick in the Atlético Madrid clash

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H. Flick
J. Kounde
A. Balde
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
LaLiga
Germany
France
Spain

Barcelona are looking for another win to extend their lead at the top of La Liga

German manager Hansi Flick has announced his squad list for Saturday’s match against Atlético Madrid in La Liga’s 30th round.

Flick’s selections saw Jules Koundé and Alex Balde receive medical clearance after the pair recovered from injury.

Barcelona will be without Frenkie de Jong, Rafeinha and Andreas Christensen for today’s match due to injury.

The full Barcelona squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Juan García, Ciesny, Éder Alier.

Champions League
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM

Defenders: Cancelo – Balde – Araujo – Kubarsi – Gerard Martin – Koundé – Eric Garcia – Xavi Espart.

Midfield: Gavi – Pedri – Ferran López – Casado – Olmo – Bernal – Tommy.

Attack: Ferran Torres – Lewandowski – Lamine Yamal – Rashford – Rony Barge.

Read also: Unprecedented crisis rocks Barcelona… Laporta the prime suspect

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