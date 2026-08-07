A new bombshell: New investigation details UEFA payments to individual associated with Infantino

Gianni Infantino has never faced a tighter squeeze. The president of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) finds his position more precarious than ever after a fresh press revelation concerning a woman with whom he is alleged to have had a romantic relationship during his time as general secretary of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).

An investigation published today, Friday, by the British newspaper "Daily Telegraph" claims the woman received tens of thousands of pounds sterling from UEFA after agreeing to leave the organisation, against the backdrop of the alleged relationship with Infantino.

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The timing could hardly be worse. Infantino already faces mounting pressure to resign after the failure of his controversial plan to sell part of the World Cup rights.

Scrutiny of his conduct during his UEFA days looks set to reopen wider questions over his future at the head of FIFA.

How could Infantino be forced out?

The "Daily Telegraph" reckons the simplest route is resignation. Rule that out, and the most obvious mechanism becomes the next elections in March 2027. If enough associations withdraw their support and a credible candidate emerges, he could lose the vote or choose not to stand.

FIFA's regulations theoretically include procedures for handling any ethical violation. Yet in this week's statement, despite acknowledging mistakes, the international federation insisted that "everything that was done was done in full compliance with FIFA's regulatory framework".

Beyond these formal mechanisms, the political pressure on the Swiss official, whether from world leaders or member associations, could reach unbearable levels.

Canada's prime minister Mark Carney has joined Andy Burnham and others in declaring that they have lost confidence in Infantino.