Timothy Tillman, brother of USMNT starlet Malik, signs with LAFC

Timothy Tillman has completed a move to LAFC, the club confirmed, as the ex-Bayern Munich midfielder has signed through 2025 with an option for 2026.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 24-year-old midfielder joins after spending the last several seasons with Greuther Furth, where he made 85 appearances, including 29 in the top-flight. Prior to his time at Greuther Furth, Tillman was part of Bayern's youth system and was a member of the team that won the German Super Cup in August 2017.

Internationally, Tillman has represented Germany up to the U-19 level and remains eligible for the USMNT.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The moves gives LAFC another option in attack as the club looks to rebound from several key departures. Among them are Gareth Bale and Chicho Arango, two attacking stars, leaving some holes in the attack.

Tillman, meanwhile, adds depth to a midfield unit that lost a regular in Latif Blessing this winter.

WHAT THEY SAID?: “I am very excited and looking forward to being a part of LAFC and Major League Soccer,” Tillman said. “I want to thank everyone at Greuther Fürth, especially Rachid Azzouzi, for helping me to develop and for giving me this opportunity at this stage of my career.”

DID YOU KNOW? Tillman is the brother of USMNT starlet Malik, who recently broke out with Rangers while on loan for Bayern.

WHAT NEXT FOR LAFC? LAFC are closing in on the start of the season, which kicks off on February 25 with a visit to rivals LA Galaxy for El Trafico.