'I'm not sure Germany is ready for 5 million Scottish people to show up' - Scotland boss Steve Clarke is buzzing over the reality of fans seeing his side in EURO 2024

Scotland boss Steve Clarke is expecting Scottish fans to turn up in numbers in Germany for the Euro 2024.

Clarke buzzing after Scotland's Euro qualification

Expecting Scottish fans to turn up in large numbers

Aiming to cross the group stage at Euro 2024

WHAT HAPPENED? Scotland booked their Euro 2024 berth on Sunday after Spain beat Norway 1-0 in the qualifiers. Manager Steve Clarke was naturally buzzing after his team's qualification as the 60-year-old suggested that he is expecting Scottish fans to turn up in large numbers in Germany. He also stated that his team's sole aim is to cross the group stages in the Euros.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, Clarke said, "I am not sure Germany is ready for five million Scottish people to turn up. It seems like everybody you speak to is going to be in Germany next summer. I am sure it won’t be five million but we will certainly take a big crowd.

"We want to go there and we want to be successful in the tournament. What is success for Scotland? It is probably to be the first Scottish national team to come out of a group stage at a major competition. So that is something that we can aspire to in the future but lots of steps to take before we get to that.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: He added, "The last time we qualified for the Euros it was through the play-off system. It felt a little bit like sneaking in the back door. This time we can walk straight in the front door with our heads held high and look forward to a good tournament next summer. But before that, we have to finish the group properly, we have two competitive games next month and we want to finish on a high."

IN A PHOTO:

Getty

WHAT NEXT? The Tartan Army still has two more qualifying games to play as they face Georgia and Norway on November 16 and 19 respectively. On Tuesday, they face France in an international friendly.