The Sam Kerr Football Centre! Chelsea star and 'incredible role model' has training facilities named after her in Western Australia The Sam Kerr Football Centre! Chelsea star and 'incredible role model' has training facilities named after her in Western Australia

A brand new £26.5 million training facility in Australia is to be named after Chelsea and Matildas star Sam Kerr.

New training centre named in Kerr's honour

Kerr is Matildas' leading scorer

Five teams used facilities at WWC2023

WHAT HAPPENED? On Friday the Government of Western Australia announced that the newly constructed State Football Centre will be named after Kerr. The Australian striker was born in East Fremantle, a suburb of Perth not far from the site of the complex in Queens Park. Reacting to the announcement, Kerr said: "It fills me with pride to think that football in Western Australia is growing so rapidly in popularity and that children, at a grassroots level, as well as world-class sporting teams will be able to access these impressive facilities."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kerr is one of the best footballers in the world, and has played a crucial role in the advancement of women's football both in the UK and Australia. The 30-year-old has helped Chelsea win four Women's Super League titles since she joined the club in 2020. Kerr is the Matildas' all-time leading goalscorer with 62 goals in 117 appearances.

WHAT NEXT FOR SAM KERR? Kerr missed much of the Women's World Cup over the summer due to injury, but has begun to get back into the swing of things with one goal and two assists in her last two games for Chelsea. However, she will only play limited minutes in Australia's upcoming Olympic Qualification matches against the Philippines and Chinese Taipei.