An already-eliminated Eintracht Frankfurt will be hoping to put Tottenham Hotspur's direct qualification to the Round of 16 at risk when the two teams meet in Germany.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Deutsche Bank Park

Eintracht Frankfurt and Tottenham will kick off on 28 Jan 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Frankfurt are winless in their last six matches across all competitions, including back-to-back defeats in their recent games. The German side have already eliminated as their campaign has been dismal: which sees them placed 33rd in the league phase standings and they will be playing for pride when they host Tottenham.

Tottenham, on the other hand, are unbeaten in their last two matches, including a Champions League victory against Borussia Dortmund. However, the fifth-placed side have one foot in the Round of 16 as a win and possibly a draw could be enough to secure direct qualification. A defeat to Frankfurt could see Spurs drop out of the top eight entirely, forcing them into the knockout playoffs as they're safe for at least 9-24.

Injury news & key stats

Frankfurt will be missing six key players due to injuries as Jonathan Burkardt, Can Uzun, Elias Baum, Michy Batshuayi, Timothy Chandler, and Younes Ebnoutalib are all sidelined, but there are no suspension issues for the Bundesliga side.

Meanwhile, Tottenham will also be without several players due to injuries, including key absentees like Pedro Porro, Micky van de Ven, James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Rodrigo Bentancur, Mohammed Kudus, Richarlison, Ben Davies, Lucas Bergvall, but the Premier League club have no suspension worries.

Frankfurt and Tottenham have met each other four times in European competitions.

Tottenham have dominated this rivalry, winning two and drawing two.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

