Erik ten Hag wants Man Utd to be 'more ruthless with squad' and plots big summer clear-out - with Harry Maguire and Anthony Martial potentially up for sale

Erik ten Hag is planning a major clear-out at Manchester United this summer as he seeks to raise transfer money and refresh a disjointed squad.

Manager will take decisive transfer action

Dutchman wants United to move several players on

Club made big losses on transfers in recent years

WHAT HAPPENED? The Manchester United manager has asked the club to be "ruthless" at the end of the season when it comes to moving players on. According to a report in the Manchester Evening News, the Dutchman will make Harry Maguire, Brandon Williams, Anthony Martial and Alex Telles available for permanent transfers.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United have been wildly inefficient in the transfer market over the years, spending huge amounts of money on signings while getting very little back from player sales. They earned only £11.6 million last year from the sales of Andreas Pereira and Tahith Chong, while spending £213 million on new players such as Antony, Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez. Their over-spending in the summer meant they had sparse money in the January transfer window, forcing them to get Wout Weghorst and Marcel Sabitzer in on loan rather than do permanent deals.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Ten Hag has prioritised getting a new striker and is said to favour Harry Kane, while he retains interest in his former Ajax player Frenkie de Jong and is also keen on Jude Bellingham. He is also reported to be losing patience with Jadon Sancho, paving the way for a potential sale this summer.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Ten Hag's side host Brentford in the Premier League on Wednesday hoping to respond to their 2-0 defeat by Newcastle.