'Better than anything we've seen' - Jude Bellingham praised by Paul Scholes who says midfielder did the 'right thing' not signing for Man Utd

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has claimed Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham is "better than anything we’ve seen" in football

Bellingham signs for Madrid

Scholes praises "brave" move

Ex-midfielder makes United admission

WHAT HAPPENED? Scholes heaped praise on the former Birmingham City midfielder, who has made a brilliant start to life at Real Madrid, while also claiming he made the right decision not to sign for the Red Devils earlier in his career.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I think Jude Bellingham for his age and what he’s accomplished so far in his short career, he’s better than anything we’ve seen,” Scholes told TNT Sports.

“We [Manchester United] were very close to signing him, but he decided to go to Borussia Dortmund which looks the right thing from what’s happened over the past couple of years.

“It was a really brave move for him but he looks such a driven lad, such a determined lad, such a professional player with so much talent. It’s incredible but he’s got the temperament to go with it. Nothing seems to faze him.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bellingham has since moved on to Madrid and has 10 goals in as many games for Carlo Ancelotti's side, with Cristiano Ronaldo the only other player to equal this record to kickstart their career in Madrid.

WHAT NEXT FOR BELLINGHAM? The player has since joined up with Gareth Southgate's England squad, as he looks to carry the same form into the games against Australia and Italy across the international break.