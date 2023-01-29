251 consecutive games! Inaki Williams' incredible appearance run ends as Athletic Club star sits out Celta Vigo clash

Athletic Club striker Inaki Williams has been forced to miss his first club match since 2016, with the player sidelined due to "physical discomfort".

First game missed since 2016

Holds La Liga record for consecutive appearances

Out due to "physical discomfort"

WHAT HAPPENED? The Athletic striker last missed a La Liga game on April 7, 2016, when his team played Malaga. His streak nearly ended earlier this season, when Williams was substituted due to injury, but he recovered in time for the next game.

Williams broke the previous record for most consecutive appearances in October 2021, eclipsing the 202 made by Real Soceidad's Juanan Larranaga. He has now finished his run at a grand total of 251 matches in a row - an incredible feat that will surely stand the test of time.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Williams has spent his whole career at Bilbao, tallying 356 appearances and scoring 79 goals. Although the striker represented Spain at the youth level, he committed his senior national career to Ghana.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR WILLIAMS? It doesn't appear that the striker is suffering from a serious injury, and he should be back in the fold soon.