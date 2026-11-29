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Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber found himself at the center of a major officiating storm during the Gunners' high-stakes Premier League encounter with Manchester City on Sunday. The Dutchman appeared to pull the hair of Jeremy Doku during a tense first-half exchange, sparking a frantic VAR review that ultimately cleared him of any serious foul play.

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Neville demands red for Timber

The Emirates Stadium was the scene of significant controversy as Gary Neville led the outcry against Timber following an off-the-ball tussle with Jeremy Doku. As the Manchester City winger tumbled to the turf, replays suggested Timber may have grabbed a handful of his opponent’s hair. Despite a review by the Video Assistant Referee, the match officials decided against recommending a red card for the Arsenal man, a decision that left Neville incredulous in the commentary booth.

"He has obviously got part of his hair, part of his shirt but why is Timber doing that?" Neville questioned while speaking on Sky Sports during the broadcast. The former Manchester United captain did not hold back in his assessment of the modern game’s disciplinary standards, stating: "I think if you pull someone's hair you should be sent off, I genuinely do."

VAR confusion at the Emirates

The lack of a dismissal was attributed to a lack of conclusive visual evidence available to the officiating team in the stockley park hub. While several broadcast angles showed Timber’s hand in close proximity to Doku’s head, officials reportedly could not find a definitive shot that proved he had gripped the hair rather than just the collar of the jersey. This ambiguity saved Timber from an early bath, much to the frustration of the visiting bench and City's traveling support.

The incident highlighted a technicality in the laws of the game, as excessive force or brutality is now a required threshold for a red card in such instances according to updated guidelines. Without a clear view of the grip, referee John Brooks was not advised to change his original on-field decision. The match continued with eleven men on each side, though the debate regarding the consistency of VAR interventions was reignited immediately among pundits and supporters alike.

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Keane questions officiating consistency

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane was equally vocal about the incident, suggesting that the standards applied to Arsenal appeared to differ from those seen elsewhere in the league. Keane pointed to recent dismissals for similar offenses to argue that Timber was lucky to remain on the pitch.

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"I think Jurrien Timber should have been sent off there," Keane remarked on Sky Sports. He continued to dissect the footage, adding: "I tried to look at it from every possible angle and I still see Timber’s hand in Doku’s hair. And he doesn’t just pull it and get away with it. He pulls him and brings him down. Doku goes to the ground because he knows his hair has been pulled. He’s not falling over for no reason."

Haaland and Havertz trade blows

Beyond the disciplinary drama, the match delivered the high-octane football fans expected from the two title heavyweights. Erling Haaland opened the scoring for the visitors, but Arsenal responded through Kai Havertz to ensure the game remained on a knife-edge.

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Just three minutes into the second half, Enzo Fernández managed to put the visitors back in front with a brilliant goal, set up by the youngster Ayoub Bouaddi.