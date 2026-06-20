Getty Images Sport
Zlatan Ibrahimovic mockingly crowned 'greatest in Inter history' for chaotic situation at cross-town rivals AC Milan
Ibrahimovic becomes target of Materazzi's latest jibe
The long-running rivalry between Materazzi and Ibrahimovic has resurfaced, this time away from the pitch. Speaking on the La Tripletta podcast, the former Inter defender mocked Ibrahimovic's current influence at Milan, where the Swede serves in a senior advisory role for RedBird.
- AFP
'Greatest in Inter history'
Materazzi aimed his comments at Milan's current organisational difficulties and the criticism surrounding the club's leadership. Referring to Ibrahimovic's role in the Rossoneri hierarchy, the former Italy international sarcastically suggested that his old rival was helping Inter more than Milan.
Materazzi joked: "For me, it was just on-field issues. For him, I don't know, but I can't tell him anything because with what he's doing, he's the greatest Inter in history."
Materazzi revisits Inter's Treble-winning era
The former defender also recalled Ibrahimovic's departure from Inter in 2009, when the striker joined Barcelona in a deal that brought Samuel Eto'o to the Giuseppe Meazza. Nerazzurri completed a historic season by winning the Treble under Jose Mourinho.
Reflecting on that transfer, Materazzi said: "I will always thank Mr. Ibrahimovic for leaving for Barcelona and bringing us Eto'o."
- Getty Images Sport
Milan hierarchy faces mounting scrutiny
Attention will remain firmly on Milan's leadership as pressure grows to restore stability. With criticism coming from multiple directions, Ibrahimovic and the club's decision-makers will be expected to demonstrate that their strategy can deliver results. Despite appointing Ruben Amorim as their new manager, the spotlight will likely remain on how they will strengthen the squad and address issues behind the scenes.