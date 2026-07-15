Zlatan Ibrahimovic explains why Zinedine Zidane is exactly what France need after Kylian Mbappe & Co's disappointing semi-final exit against Spain

"Zidane did a good job, he was at Real Madrid," Ibrahimovic stated. "He won three Champions Leagues. We all know that he is going to take the national team. I think he will just continue to do the work that Deschamps has built. It's not difficult to choose the players. He has the players. Then, he must bring his management to the team, the way he wants to do it. But I believe he is more of a manager type rather than a coach because this team doesn't need a coach. They need a manager."

Throughout his managerial career, Zidane has only ever coached Real Madrid, where he orchestrated a historic golden era between 2016 and 2018, winning three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles and a La Liga trophy, among numerous other honors. He returned for a second spell with the Spanish giants between 2019 and 2021, securing another La Liga title. Although he was offered the opportunity to coach the United States national team following the 2022 World Cup, Zidane turned down the offer, remaining without a team as he continues to hold out for the France national team job.