Getty/GOAL
Zinedine Zidane-esque? Why Rayan Cherki deserves comparison with French GOAT as World Cup winner explains shared skill set & ticket-selling qualities
Rabona assist & two trophies: Cherki's first season at Man City
Enigmatic 22-year-old Cherki has taken the Premier League by storm following his £34 million ($46m) transfer to the Etihad Stadium from Lyon during the summer of 2025. He was not a typical Pep Guardiola addition, but quickly earned the trust of a demanding Catalan coach.
His debut campaign in England delivered 10 goals and 15 assists - including one of the rabona variety. Carabao Cup and FA Cup successes were savoured, with a spot of impromptu ball-juggling being enjoyed during the first of those Wembley showpieces.
- Getty Images
Cherki stars for France alongside Mbappe, Dembele & Olise
Cherki’s stock has continued to rise, to the point that France are now having to find a role for him in a fearsome attacking unit that also includes the likes of Real Madrid ‘Galactico’ Kylian Mbappe, Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele and Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise.
With so much firepower at their disposal, it would be easy to become lost in the galaxy of stars. Cherki, though, is proving on a regular basis that he deserves to rub shoulders with the very best in the business - and will not look out of place in that company.
Is Cherki cut from similar cloth to French GOAT Zidane?
Some have even gone as far to suggest that Zidane has been joined in the most distinguished of talent pools. Lebeouf, another World Cup winner from 1998, told GOAL - while speaking in association with talkSPORT Bet Online Slots - when asked who he sees Cherki being similar to: “He's a little bit like Zizou. The skill that he shows reminds me sometimes of Zinedine. It's true. But of course, you can put also Maradona in there and all those players who know how to work.
“You know what? I was very fond of, and I always talk to him, Hatem Ben Arfa. When he was playing for Marseille, Paris and Newcastle for example. But the problem with those players is what I call street footballers, they were born in the street, they got the skills in the street but they don't have the tactics. They forgot the tactics. Hatem Ben Arfa was like that. He was giving the ball either too early or too late.
“But Rayan Cherki seems to understand the tactics, seems to understand when to listen to the music. Because football is music. You know when you have to slow down and when you have to accelerate. And Rayan seems to be understanding that kind of spirit.
“And therefore, it's more Zinedine Zidane because Zizou knew how to get rid of the ball or to keep it at the right time, at the right moment. Johan Cruyff as well in my time - that was my first star.
“But if somebody says Rayan Cherki is not a great footballer, the guy is crazy. The guy is why you pay tickets to the stadium. You don't go to see Frank Leboeuf defending and tackling, you go to see Cherki doing crazy stuff with the ball that only he can do. That's why we love football, because those type of players give you joy.”
- Getty/GOAL
Guardiola-less City era to be opened after 2026 World Cup
Cherki is putting plenty of smiles on faces - with club and country - and should still have plenty of potential to unlock in his game. That is a frightening prospect for rivals across the globe, with the challenge of trying to emulate Zidane being fully embraced.
A new head coach will be worked under at club level next season, following Guardiola’s departure from the Etihad, but for now Didier Deschamps is charged with the task of bringing the best out of Cherki in a 2026 World Cup campaign that will get underway against Senegal on June 16.
How far will France go at the World Cup?
388 Votes