Zinedine Zidane to receive unprecedented personal security detail as he begins tenure as France head coach

Zidane is officially up and running as the new manager of the France national team. Appointed following the 2026 World Cup, the legendary midfielder named his first official squad last Friday.

However, his arrival has prompted the French Football Federation to implement significant off-pitch changes. Zidane will require a heightened level of personal protection during his time in the dugout. The 1998 Ballon d'Or winner will travel with a security setup that goes significantly beyond what was provided for his predecessor, Deschamps.