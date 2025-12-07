Yves Bissouma facing another Tottenham sanction after being filmed inhaling laughing gas a year after being hit with ban by Spurs for same offence

Tottenham have launched an internal investigation after Bissouma was filmed inhaling nitrous oxide from a balloon during the early hours of November 3, with the footage reportedly recorded at a party in London and reported by The Sun. The video, which he is said to have sent to a woman invited to join him, has raised immediate disciplinary concerns, given his previous suspension for the same behaviour. Spurs confirmed that the matter is being handled internally after the footage was published, intensifying scrutiny on a player who is already out of favour this season.

The incident is particularly serious because possession of nitrous oxide for recreational use has been illegal in the UK since 2023, carrying potential criminal penalties. With Bissouma having already apologised for a similar offence last year and having served a club suspension as a result, this second episode has sparked renewed questions over his professionalism at a time when he has not played a single minute this campaign.